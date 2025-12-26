Pakistan's first reality rap competition announced

Two of South Asia’s most influential hip-hop artists, Talha Anjum and Bohemia, have been confirmed as official judges on the show.

(Web Desk) - Pixel Entertainment has announced its new project, Rap Icon Pakistan, which will become the country’s first reality rap competition.

The programme is being produced by the same team behind Shark Tank Pakistan and MasterChef Pakistan, known for high-quality productions nationwide.

Speaking to Images, Rizwan Siddiqui, CEO of Pixel Entertainment, said: “The idea is to find the next Talha Anjum or Bohemia.”

He added that the show will consist of ten episodes, and it is scheduled to air sometime after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The competition will feature ten to twelve contestants performing a series of rap challenges based on various musical themes and styles.

Reportedly, most participants will be eliminated in early episodes.

This will leave the best performers to compete in a grand finale for the title.

Pixel Entertainment issued a call for entries on December 20, 2025.

They asked aspiring rappers to submit a video performance for Rap Icon Pakistan.

Rizwan Siddiqui said auditions and shortlisting will take place in January 2026.

Although this is Pakistan’s first rap reality show, the concept of combining hip-hop and competition has succeeded internationally in recent years.