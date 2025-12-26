31st death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Parveen Shakir observed

Her first poetry collection, Khushbu, published in 1976, brought her immediate recognition at both national and international levels.

(Web Desk) - Thirty-one years have passed since the death of renowned Urdu poet Parveen Shakir, whose literary legacy continues to inspire readers across generations.

Widely celebrated for her poetry collection Khushbu, Parveen Shakir remains one of the most influential voices in modern Urdu literature.

Parveen Shakir passed away on December 24, 1994, in a tragic traffic accident in Islamabad. At the time of her death, she was only 42 years old, leaving behind a rich poetic legacy despite her short life.

An alumnus of the University of Karachi, Parveen Shakir earned degrees in English literature and linguistics. In 1982, she cleared the competitive civil services examination and joined the Pakistan Administrative Service. During her professional career, she served in the Customs Department, rose to the rank of Collector, and later held key positions including Principal Secretary and an appointment at CBR (now FBR) Islamabad.

Her first poetry collection, Khushbu, published in 1976, brought her immediate recognition at both national and international levels. The book introduced a fresh, feminine voice in Urdu poetry, addressing emotions, love, and social realities with remarkable sensitivity.

Although her personal life faced challenges, Parveen Shakir’s poetry became her enduring identity. Known for her simple yet powerful language, she experimented boldly with themes and styles, making her work timeless.

Even decades after her passing, Parveen Shakir lives on through her words, firmly etched in the heart of Urdu literature.

