Actress Fiza Ali alleges Nida Yasir behind viral divorce video

Fiza Ali indirectly accused Nida Yasir of playing a role in resurfacing an old video related to her divorce after she spoke in support of delivery riders.

(Web Desk) - Pakistani actress and morning show host Fiza Ali has once again found herself at the center of controversy after claiming that a video related to her past divorce was deliberately made viral following her recent remarks on social issues.

Fiza Ali, who hosts the show Morning with Fiza, has been actively trending on social media in recent days due to her outspoken views. Earlier, she made headlines for criticizing what she termed as insensitive comments by Nida Yasir and Saba Faisal, as well as for exposing influencer Kashif Zameer over allegedly wearing fake gold.

In her latest statement, Fiza Ali indirectly accused Nida Yasir of playing a role in resurfacing an old video related to her divorce after she spoke in support of delivery riders. She said that she had expressed a logical and honest opinion on the rights of delivery riders, but instead of addressing the issue, her personal life was targeted.

Fizza further alleged that a long-forgotten clip was intentionally recirculated to deflect attention and create controversy. She pointed out that despite the country facing serious social and economic challenges, public focus shifted to irrelevant details of her divorce.

Fiza Ali emphasized that divorce itself is a painful experience, especially for women in Pakistani society, who often face judgment and character attacks afterward. She added that she had moved on and rebuilt her life after the separation, but these old clips forced her to speak out in self-defense.

Fiza Ali stated that no one has the right to turn someone else’s pain into content, calling for greater empathy and responsibility on social media platforms.

