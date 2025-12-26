Four-day World Urdu Conference begins at Arts Council Karachi

The speakers described the World Urdu Conference as a centre of intellectual dialogue.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Thursday inaugurated a four-day World Urdu Conference at the Arts Council Karachi.

The 18th World Urdu Conference took off at the Arts Council Karachi with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the playing of the national anthem.

A show reel made on the World Urdu Conference was presented at the ceremony. Students and the public participated in the ceremony. On this occasion, the birthday and Christmas cakes of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, were also cut.

Visuals from Day 1, 25th Dec of 18th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2025.



1. Opening Ceremony

2. Sindhi Mushairo

3. Jinnah aur Aj Ka Pakistan

4. Ghazal Ka Safar ft. Muhammad Ali & Muhammad Zubair



The conference will run till 28 Dec, 2025. For free registration https://t.co/U9jcT3UfFx pic.twitter.com/EN1ANCSQ9M — Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi (@ACPKHI) December 25, 2025

The President of the Arts Council delivered a welcome speech at the opening ceremony and writer Nasir Abbas Nayyar delivered a keynote address.

In the session titled Jinnah and Today's Pakistan, discussions were held on the establishment of Pakistan, the fall of Dhaka, and the past, present, and future of the homeland.

Glimpses from the Grand Opening Ceremony of the 18th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2025 at Arts Council, Karachi.



The Conference will continue till 28th December, 2025. For free registration visit https://t.co/U9jcT3UfFx#ArtsCouncil #ACPKHI #UrduConference pic.twitter.com/AH1iarrGKP — Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi (@ACPKHI) December 25, 2025

The first day of the World Urdu Conference concluded with a Sindhi poetry recital. On the second, third and fourth days of the conference, there will also be sessions on Sindhi, Punjabi, Pashtun and Baloch literature.

