Four-day World Urdu Conference begins at Arts Council Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Thursday inaugurated a four-day World Urdu Conference at the Arts Council Karachi.

The 18th World Urdu Conference took off at the Arts Council Karachi with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the playing of the national anthem.

A show reel made on the World Urdu Conference was presented at the ceremony. Students and the public participated in the ceremony. On this occasion, the birthday and Christmas cakes of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, were also cut.

The President of the Arts Council delivered a welcome speech at the opening ceremony and writer Nasir Abbas Nayyar delivered a keynote address.

In the session titled Jinnah and Today's Pakistan, discussions were held on the establishment of Pakistan, the fall of Dhaka, and the past, present, and future of the homeland.

The speakers described the World Urdu Conference as a centre of intellectual dialogue.

The first day of the World Urdu Conference concluded with a Sindhi poetry recital. On the second, third and fourth days of the conference, there will also be sessions on Sindhi, Punjabi, Pashtun and Baloch literature.
 

