Netflix, Kapil Sharma Show land in legal dispute over copyright violation

India's popular comedy program 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' has landed in legal trouble, not for its humor but over alleged unauthorized use of music.

Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) India, a leading music rights body, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the show’s producers in the Bombay High Court.

According to PPL, the third season of the Netflix-streamed show used three well-known Bollywood songs without obtaining the required licenses. The songs include “MBole Toh” from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., “Rama Re” from Kaante, and “Subah Hone Na De” from Desi Boyz. The episodes featuring these tracks were aired between June and September.

PPL argues that the use of these songs falls under “public performance and communication to the public” as defined by India’s Copyright Act. The organization stated that the show is recorded in front of a live audience where the music is played, and is later streamed online to millions of viewers worldwide.

The music rights body further informed the court that it had issued a legal notice to the show’s producers in early November. However, the response was deemed unsatisfactory, and the alleged unauthorized use of music continued.

PPL has requested the court to restrain further use of the songs, seek details of revenue generated through the infringement, and order the seizure of infringing content. A hearing in the matter is expected soon.

