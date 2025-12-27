Sajal Ali breaks silence on marriage rumors with Hamza Sohail

Social media pages speculated that Sajal Ali and Hamza Sohail are preparing to marry at the beginning of 2026.

(Web Desk) – Acclaimed Pakistani actress Sajal Ali addressed circulating rumors about her marriage with the actor Hamza Sohail.

Sajal Ali and Hamza Sohail are among Pakistan’s most popular actors, admired for their compelling performances and strong on-screen presence. Sajal Ali has established herself as a versatile actress with memorable roles in dramas such as Aurangzeb, Gul-e-Rana, Chup Raho, Yaqeen Ka Safar, Yeh Dil Mera, Aangan, Dhoop Ki Deewar, Kuch Ankahi, Sanf-e-Ahan, and Main Manto Nahin Hoon.

Hamza Sohail has also carved a name for himself through acclaimed dramas including Fairy Tale Seasons 1 and 2, Zard Patton Ka Ban, Burns Road Ke Romeo Juliet, and Dil Wali Gali. The duo first appeared together in Zard Patton Ka Ban, where fans praised their on-screen chemistry. Their reunion in Dil Wali Gali further strengthened their popularity as an admired on-screen pair.

Recently, social media pages speculated that Sajal Ali and Hamza Sohail are preparing to marry at the beginning of 2026. Although neither actor has publicly confirmed their relationship, fans have expressed immense joy and extended their best wishes to the pair.

Responding to the rumors, Sajal Ali took to her Instagram story to clarify that any news about her personal life would be shared directly by her when appropriate. Her statement has reassured fans that they will hear official updates from the actress herself.

