Ali Zafar welcomes Ayaz Sadiq, Jaishankar handshake as positive start to 2026

(Web Desk) - Renowned Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar called the recent handshake between Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar as an encouraging sign at the beginning of the new year.

Sharing the image on social media platform X, Ali Zafar expressed optimism, saying that seeing such a moment on the first day of 2026 was “heartening.”

He emphasized that if both Pakistan and India move beyond past hostilities, negative narratives, online trolling, and divisive rhetoric, it could open new pathways toward lasting peace, stability, and prosperity for billions of people in the region.

Zafar noted that meaningful progress can only be achieved when constructive dialogue replaces hatred and confrontation. He expressed hope that 2026 would emerge as a year marked by peace and development, calling the image of the two leaders’ handshake a symbolic and refreshing development amid otherwise strained relations.

The interaction between Ayaz Sadiq and Dr. Jaishankar took place in Dhaka, where both leaders were present to attend the funeral of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. According to diplomatic sources, the Indian foreign minister approached the Pakistani speaker, leading to a brief exchange of cordial greetings.

The meeting has drawn attention in political circles, as it is being viewed as the first high-level contact between the two countries since the escalation of tensions following the conflict in May last year, after which political and diplomatic engagements were largely suspended.

