Mahira Khan feels scary as she is set to rejoin TV

(Web Desk) - Pakistan’s superstar Mahira Khan, who has consistently impressed audiences with her powerful performances on the big screen, is set to return to television—and admits she is “a little scared” about the move.

In a recent interview with CNN, the Neelofar star reflected on her 15-year journey in the entertainment industry, describing it as a path filled with immense love, respect, and admiration from fans.

“It’s going to be 15 years in this industry next year,” Mahira said, adding, “now I’m going back to TV.” She admitted that the transition feels daunting but also exciting. “I’m a little scared about it, but I think that’s what’s exciting—that something is scaring me.”

Speaking about her on-screen chemistry with Neelofar co-star Fawad Khan, Mahira said the mutual respect they share has played a key role in their successful collaborations. “It’s a blessing that we have received so much love and respect together,” she said.

Explaining their working dynamic, Mahira added, “I’m a spontaneous actor, while he has a different method. We respect each other’s space and understand each other’s rhythms.”

The actress also reflected on her time as a student in California, crediting those years for shaping her personality. “I always credit America for the years I lived and worked there. That time was a huge part of my life as a girl from Pakistan,” she shared.

Mahira revealed that she takes her son to the United States every summer and shares memories from that period with him, calling those years “very important” in her life.