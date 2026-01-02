Highly anticipated dramas for 2026 set to entertain viewers

Some of the biggest names in the industry, including Wahaj Ali, Mahira Khan, Maya Ali and Ahad Raza Mir, are set to grace the small screen this year.

(Web Desk) - As 2026 gets underway, the Pakistani entertainment industry is already preparing to captivate audiences with a lineup of highly anticipated television projects.

Some of the biggest names in the industry, including Wahaj Ali, Mahira Khan, Maya Ali and Ahad Raza Mir, are set to grace the small screen this year.

Starting the year on an exciting note, Green Entertainment unveiled first looks from several of its upcoming dramas, sparking widespread buzz among fans.

The reveals that drew the most attention were Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan’s Mitti De Baway and Maya Ali and Ahad Raza Mir’s Aik Mohabbat Aur.

Mitti De Baway marks the first on-screen pairing of Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan, a collaboration that instantly set social media abuzz. The drama is written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, with a premiere expected in January or February 2026.

"Finally, the king of expressions is back with something different! The promo of #MittiDeBaway looks absolutely haunting and powerful. Can’t wait to see Wahaj Ali conquer the screen once again! #WahajAli #ComingSoon #GreenTv pic.twitter.com/wnw55MlTQD — saima bari ️/free Palestine (@saimabari11) December 31, 2025

In the released teaser, Wahaj Ali appears in a striking new look, wearing a black turban and a full beard, suggesting a complex and intense character. Mahira Khan’s appearance, however, has been kept under wraps, adding to the intrigue.

Meanwhile, Aik Mohabbat Aur reunites fan favourites Maya Ali and Ahad Raza Mir. Also penned by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Farooq Rind, the drama is slated for release in the first half of 2026 and is already being hailed as one of the year’s most awaited projects.