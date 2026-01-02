Aamina Sheikh shares views on beauty standards, cosmetic procedures

The actress said she was pleasantly surprised when fans referred to her expressive forehead as her “signature feature,” describing the feedback as reassuring and uplifting.

(Web Desk) - Actress Aamina Sheikh has shared her candid views on beauty standards, cosmetic procedures, and self-acceptance during a recent appearance on a podcast

During the interview, Aamina addressed frequent remarks about her prominent forehead, visible veins, and frown lines.

She revealed that she has never opted for cosmetic treatments to alter these features, explaining that they naturally become more noticeable when she expresses certain emotions.

Commenting on the growing trend of cosmetic enhancements in the entertainment industry, Aamina expressed doubts about its lasting appeal.

She said such procedures often feel unnatural and believes the trend will eventually fade. In her view, imperfections are essential in shaping individuality and personality and should be embraced rather than concealed.

Aamina Sheikh recently returned to television after a seven-year hiatus with the drama Case No. 9, where she is currently earning praise for her portrayal of Beenish.

Widely known for her powerful performances in acclaimed dramas such as Maat, Daam, and Jackson Heights, the actress continues to be admired not only for her acting talent but also for her honest and confident stance on self-acceptance in the industry.