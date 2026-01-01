Pakistani celebrities welcome 2026 with hope and gratitude, share heartfelt messages

(Web Desk) - As fireworks lit up skies across Pakistan, celebrities from the worlds of film, drama, and music joined in ringing in the New Year by sharing heartfelt messages.

Showbiz stars shared lessons learned in 2025, personal growth, and aspirations for 2026, spreading positivity and optimism among their fans.

Mahira Khan looked back on 2025 as a year of challenges and transformation. Sharing a video of snippets from shoots, promotional events, fan meet-ups, and day trips, she reflected on the lessons of strength, resilience, and self-kindness. Her note emphasized that progress comes from loosening old patterns rather than breaking them and expressed gratitude for moving forward with honesty.

Urwa Hoccane celebrated the New Year with her closest companions, including husband Farhan Saeed, sister Mawra, and Ameer Gilani, captioning her post: “Walking into 2026 with the love of my life and my favourite people! Couldn’t have asked for a better New Year’s Eve! #HappyNewYear ya’ll!”

Ayeza Khan shared a simple selfie with husband Danish Taimoor on Instagram, offering prayers for continued strength in their relationship.

Hania Aamir shared memories of 2025, including trips and her spiritual journey to Hajj, with an uplifting and playful caption: “The white rabbit caught me this year.”

Asim Azhar celebrated a milestone as his first #1 song topped the weekly charts, describing 2025 as a life-changing year marked by viral success, global recognition, and professional growth. He encouraged his fans to trust the journey while looking ahead to 2026 with optimism.

Sonya Hussyn reflected on 2025 as a year of growth shaped by challenges and meaningful connections. She highlighted career milestones, personal learning about boundaries, and the pursuit of peace, expressing gratitude to fans and loved ones while welcoming 2026 with renewed purpose.

Mawra Hoccane, meanwhile, reflected on 2025 as a year of love, personal milestones, and celebrations, including her own wedding, and expressed hope, excitement, and faith for the year to come.

From gratitude-filled reflections to moments of joy and inspiration, Pakistani celebrities welcomed 2026 enthusiastically.

