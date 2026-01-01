Jackie Chan moves to tears after seeing plight of children in Gaza

Jackie Chan expressed that the child’s words deeply touched his heart, evoking a sense of empathy and sorrow.

(Web Desk) - Hollywood actor and martial arts star Jackie Chan was moved to tears after watching a video depicting the harsh realities faced by children in Gaza.

In the video, one child asks, “What will you do when you grow up? Children here never get to grow up.”

Jackie Chan said that hearing this simple yet heartbreaking statement brought tears to his eyes and reminded him of the daily suffering endured by children in the region.

The actor expressed that the child’s words deeply touched his heart, evoking a sense of empathy and sorrow. He urged people around the world to raise awareness about children’s rights and their protection.

The video, released alongside reports and images by human rights organizations, highlights the daily struggles of Gaza’s children and the impact of ongoing conflicts on their lives.

Jackie Chan’s emotional response has sparked widespread discussion on social media, drawing global attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

