Kareena calls 2025 a difficult year as she reflects on Saif Ali Khan's knife attack

(Web Desk) - Kareena Kapoor Khan has reflected on an emotionally overwhelming 2025, speaking candidly about the knife attack on husband, Saif Ali Khan and its impact on their family.

On the final day of 2025, Kareena took to Instagram to share a deeply personal note, describing the year as “a difficult year” for her, Saif, their children and families.

Sharing a photo with Saif, she wrote: “As we sit down and reflect on the fact that we made it to the last day of the year… we walked this far.”

Acknowledging the trauma they endured, Kareena added: “2025 has been a difficult year for us, our children and our families, but we went through it head held high.”

She spoke openly about the emotional toll, writing: “We cried a lot, we prayed, and now we are here,” offering a rare glimpse into their private struggles.

Reflecting on the lessons the year brought, Kareena shared: “2025 taught us that human nature is fearless, love will conquer all and that children are braver than we think.”

Thanking those who stood by them, she wrote: “We want to thank our fans, our friends and everyone who stood by us and continue to support us.”

She also expressed faith and gratitude, adding, “Above all, the lord almighty,” before sharing her hope for the year ahead.