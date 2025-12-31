Actor Mel Gibson and partner Rosalind Ross confirm separation

(Web Desk) - Hollywood actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson and his longtime partner and screen writer Rosalind Ross have confirmed their separation.

The reports state that 69-year-old Mel Gibson and 35-year-old Rosalind Ross quietly parted ways nearly a year ago. Despite the separation, the former couple has agreed to continue co-parenting their eight-year-old son.

Mel Gibson became a father for the ninth time in 2017 at the age of 60. His son, named Lars Gerard, was born in Los Angeles, United States.

The actor has seven children from his previous marriage to Robyn Moore. Rosalind Ross, who is the mother of his ninth child, was Gibson’s third partner.

