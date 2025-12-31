Karachi Bar announces strike over non-registration of case against Rajab Butt

It accuses him and his men of attacking their colleagues in City Courts during a court hearing here on Monday.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Lawyers on Tuesday announced observing a strike over not registering a case against YouTuber Rajab Butt, accusing him and his men of attacking their colleagues in City Courts during a court hearing here on Monday.

According to sources, Karachi Bar President Amir Nawaz Warraich announced an indefinite strike in the City Courts and said that the strike will continue until a case is registered against Rajab Butt and others on the complaint of the lawyers.

Amir Nawaz Warraich added that the Karachi Bar is with the lawyers, the people who came with Rajab Butt attacked the lawyers, the video that went viral is edited, the previous video was not shown.

Earlier, YouTuber Rajab Butt was physically assaulted by a group of lawyers during his court appearance in Karachi on Monday.

The attack left Rajab Butt severely injured, with blood flowing from his jaw and mouth.

Sources reported that Rajab Butt was at the sessions court to seek interim bail in a court when a group of lawyers allegedly attacked him.

Tensions escalated on the court premises following the incident, but the police and court staff quickly intervened, managing to control the situation.