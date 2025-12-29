Sania Ashfaq breaks silence after Imad Wasim confirms divorce

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Shocking revelations have emerged following former Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim’s announcement of his divorce.

His wife, Sania Ashfaq, has publicly shared details about their fractured marriage, claiming that a third party played a role in its collapse and that their children have been deprived of their father’s care.

Sania Ashfaq said in a social media statement that their home has been torn apart and the family’s youngest, a five-month-old, has yet to be held by his father. While she admitted that their marriage faced challenges, she insisted she had made every effort to maintain her role as both wife and mother.

According to Ashfaq, the turning point came when a third person entered their marital life – someone reportedly interested in marrying Imad Wasim. She revealed that she endured mental stress and harsh treatment for the sake of her children’s future and the dignity of the household.

Sania Ashfaq emphasised that those advising her to remain silent should know justice will prevail. She confirmed that all statements are supported by documented evidence and warned that attempts to suppress these records will face legal action. She stressed that she is speaking out not for revenge, but for the truth – for herself, her children, and other women who have been silenced.

Imad Wasim confirms he and Sania Ashfaq are divorced

Earlier, Imad Wasim, the former Pakistan all-rounder, acknowledged long-standing differences with his wife and announced he had filed for divorce after years of unresolved disagreements. The couple married in 2019 and have three children together.