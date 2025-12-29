Rajab Butt injured in assault at Karachi court

YouTuber Rajab Butt was attacked by lawyers during his court appearance in Karachi, sustaining injuries. Police are investigating the incident, and his bail was extended until January 13.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - YouTuber Rajab Butt was physically assaulted by a group of lawyers during his court appearance in Karachi on Monday.

The attack left Rajab Butt severely injured, with blood flowing from his jaw and mouth.

Sources reported that Rajab Butt was at the sessions court to seek interim bail in a court when a group of lawyers suddenly attacked him.

Tensions escalated within the court premises following the incident, but the police and court staff quickly intervened, managing to control the situation.

The exact reasons behind the attack remain unclear, and no official statement has been issued by the lawyer's associations as of yet .

On the other hand, the court extended Rajab Butt's interim bail until January 13. The brief court proceedings were followed by the transfer of the injured YouTuber to a medical facility for further treatment. His condition is reported to be stable, though additional medical checks are being conducted.

Police authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are reviewing footage from the court’s security cameras.

They have vowed to take legal action against those involved in the assault, stating that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

