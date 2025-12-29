Urdu conference ends with audience enthralled by Qawwali rendition

Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah thanked scholars who participated from across Pakistan and around the world

KARACHI (APP) - Four-day “18th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2025 – Jashan-e-Pakistan”, organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, concluded at the YMCA Ground, encapsulating the diverse colors of literature and fine arts.

The conference concluded with “Aahang-e-Khusrawi – Qawwali” at the YMCA Ground, where Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad enthralled the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah said that holding the Aalmi Urdu Conference immediately after the World Culture Festival was an almost impossible task, which was successfully accomplished due to the hard work of the entire team.

He thanked scholars who participated from across Pakistan and around the world.

Renowned poet Iftikhar Arif said that he had not seen any other institution where so many significant cultural streams converge under one roof.

On the fourth and final day, sessions were held on Urdu Afsana, Pakistan ki Taraqi Pasand Adab, Shair o Shari sa Shagaf, Balochi Adab wa Saqafat, Phirta hai Falak Barson, Pakistan Ki Maashi Surat e Hal, Sindhi Adab wa Tanqeed kay Maayar, Jameel ud din Aali kay 100 Baras, Nasir Kazmi kay 100 Baras, Pakistani Sports kay Champions, Saeed Naqvi ki Afsana Nigari, Yad Abad –Urdu Shairi ka Anokha Tajurba, Pakistan main Musawari ka Irtiqai Safar, Imran Ashraf sa Mulaqat, Nui Nasal kay Numaida Shura Sixteen books were also launched on the final day.