Singer Pranjal Dahiya interrupted by misbehaving fans during live show

A video from the event, now circulating on social media, shows Dahiya stopping the music and addressing the crowd directly.

(Web Desk) - Haryanvi star Pranjal Dahiya interrupted her live performance after a portion of the audience misbehaved during her show.

The incident occurred while Dahiya, known for her viral hit ‘52 Gaj Ka Daman’, was performing in front of a packed crowd.

According to reports, some audience members began making offensive comments and attempted to climb onto the stage, creating chaos at the venue.

A video from the event, now circulating on social media, shows Dahiya stopping the music and addressing the crowd directly.

In the clip, she confronts a middle-aged man, reminding him that she is young enough to be his daughter.

She said: “I am your daughter’s age. Please behave.”

Dahiya urged everyone present to behave with dignity and respect, asking them not to approach the stage for safety reasons.

She requested the audience’s cooperation so the performance could continue smoothly without further interruptions or risks to safety.

Her firm stance has been widely discussed online, with fans praising her courage and composure in handling inappropriate behaviour.

A user said: “She is right. People should at least be mindful of their age.”

Another commented: “She is literally begging for respect.

“Just imagine her mood after this show. This is not acceptable.”

Observers also noted that her intervention prevented the situation from escalating.

In a separate incident, Indian singer Kailash Kher faced similar issues at a concert in Gwalior on December 25, 2025.

Videos from Kher’s performance show attendees jumping over barricades, breaking queues, and rushing toward the stage, causing significant disorder.

Kher paused his performance to address the crowd, reprimanding them for creating chaos and asking for proper behaviour during the concert.

The singer highlighted the importance of crowd discipline to ensure that the show could proceed safely and without disruption.

Both incidents underscore the challenges performers face when audience enthusiasm crosses into misconduct during live events.

Fans and social media users praised Dahiya and Kher for handling the situations professionally while prioritising safety and respect.

Pranjal Dahiya is a well-known Indian model, dancer, actress, and social media influencer.

She has appeared in numerous Hindi and Punjabi music videos and gained popularity as a TikTok star.

She is known for her charming style, expressive personality, and energetic dance moves.

In addition to her social media presence, she shares her journey in the entertainment world through YouTube vlogs.