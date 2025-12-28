New Year preparations: 62-minute fireworks light up Abu Dhabi's sky

Behind the colours set to light up Abu Dhabi's sky stands an integrated system combining technology, heritage, and precise timing.

(Web Desk) - As the final moments of the year approach, the open grounds of Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba transform into a high-precision operations hub.

What the public will witness on New Year's Eve — a continuous 62-minute fireworks display — is in fact the result of months of planning, weeks of rehearsals, and a final hour in which every second is calculated.

Preparations for the New Year's Eve show begin well before December, with multiple teams working in parallel to deliver one of the festival’s most prominent highlights. Mohammed Al Marzooqi, a member of the festival organising committee, said planning starts early to ensure seamless coordination between fireworks teams, drone operators, safety units, and logistics services.

He explained that readiness extends beyond the visual display itself, encompassing site infrastructure and crowd management plans to guarantee a safe and smooth experience for visitors throughout the night.

Each segment of the fireworks timeline is carefully designed to carry a symbolic meaning. Colours reflect the UAE flag, while selected sequences are synchronised with Emirati music that blends traditional and contemporary elements.