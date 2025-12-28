2026 could witness weddings of A-list stars of Pakistan like Hania, Sajal Aly

The coming year is expected to see several high-profile celebrity weddings around the world.

(Web Desk) - With 2026 fast approaching, the coming year is expected to see several high-profile celebrity weddings around the world.

In Pakistan as well, wedding rumours involving some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry have been circulating widely on social media and fan forums.

The latest buzz in Lollywood suggests that A-list actresses Hania Aamir and Sajal Aly may be preparing to tie the knot in 2026.

The speculation gained traction after Galaxy Lollywood host Momin Ali Munshi discussed the possibility in a recent video on the platform’s YouTube channel, further sparking curiosity among fans.

It is being said that Hania Aamir is set to get married to singer Asim Azhar. The duo, who were once among Pakistan’s most talked-about celebrity couples, have recently sparked reconciliation rumours after subtly hinting at their closeness through social media posts and public appearances. Their relationship dates back to 2018, followed by a public breakup in 2020. After Asim’s engagement to Merub Ali ended in June 2025, fresh speculation about his reunion with Hania began making headlines.

Meanwhile, Sajal Aly is reportedly set to marry actor Hamza Sohail, with whom she shares strong on-screen chemistry in popular dramas such as Zard Patton Ka Bunn and Dil Wali Gali Mein. Though Sajal has clarified, saying she will directly share any news about her marriage on social media in appropriate time.