Actor Zarar Khan ties the knot with businesswoman Momal Khan

Actor Zarar Khan announces his marriage to entrepreneur Momal Khan as intimate nikkah photos quickly go viral on social media.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Emerging Pakistani actor Zarar Khan has shared the news of his marriage, marking a new chapter in his personal life as photographs from the nikkah ceremony gained rapid traction on social media.

The actor announced the occasion through a series of images posted on Instagram, prompting an outpouring of congratulations from fans and fellow industry figures. The photographs confirmed that Zarar Khan solemnised his nikkah with businesswoman Momal Khan on Sunday.

Alongside the images, the actor added a light-hearted caption that quickly caught attention, writing: “Who said you cannot win a girl’s heart by cooking?” The line added a playful note to the announcement and resonated strongly with his online following.

The nikkah ceremony was held in a private and understated setting. Zarar Khan was seen wearing a white kurta shalwar paired with a matching waistcoat, while the bride opted for a pistachio-coloured outfit featuring delicate golden embroidery, sequins, zari and detailed craftsmanship.

Zarar Khan belongs to a Pashtun family and began his professional journey in modelling and digital content creation. He gained recognition on Instagram through cooking videos, which helped him build a sizeable following before transitioning into acting. Prior to entering showbiz full time, he was employed elsewhere and later chose to leave his job to pursue his creative ambitions.

His wife, Momal Khan, is a successful entrepreneur. She is the founder of a consultancy and immigration firm and also serves as the co-founder of a clothing brand, balancing multiple ventures within the business sector.

News of the marriage continues to circulate widely across social media platforms, with congratulatory messages and well wishes pouring in from fans and members of the entertainment industry.