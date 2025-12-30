Shafqat Amanat Ali faces backlash over romantic lead role in 'Pehli Si Mohabbat' video

In the music video of this romantic song, well-known Pakistani film star Resham and Shafqat Amanat Ali appear in lead roles.

(Web Desk) – Shafqat Amanat Ali is one of Pakistan’s renowned classical, ghazal, and playback singers, whose voice has been widely appreciated not only in Pakistan but also in India.

He gained immense popularity through hit songs such as Mathwa, Khamaj, Akhiyan, Jiya Na Jaye, and Teri Jhuki Nazar.

Recently, his performance at Bridal Couture Week also received widespread praise from fans, where he presented his song Aankhon Ke Saagar.

Shafqat Amanat Ali is now set to release a cover version of Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan’s iconic ghazal “Pehli Si Mohabbat”.

The song is scheduled for release on December 31, and its teaser was shared on social media by Resham.

However, the singer has faced strong public criticism for portraying a romantic lead in the video. Many fans believe the role should have been given to an actor, while others termed the video inappropriate and disappointing. Some social media users also made sarcastic remarks referencing his age.

