Meharbano confirms divorce from husband Shahrukh Ali Kazmi

(Web Desk) - Television actor Meharbano has confirmed that she is no longer married, putting an end to months of speculation about her personal life.

The confirmation came during an Instagram Q&A session when a follower asked if she was still married. Meharbano responded with a simple “no,” confirming her separation from her husband, Shahrukh Ali Kazmi.

Meharbano married Kazmi in October 2022 in a high-profile ceremony that attracted widespread attention on social media. Photos and videos from the wedding and related events went viral, with fans and fellow celebrities sharing moments from the celebrations.

Speculation about marital issues began earlier this year when Meharbano removed photos with her husband from her Instagram account and unfollowed him.

Kazmi also deleted their shared pictures and no longer follows her, further fueling rumours of a split.

Following her confirmation, social media reactions have been mixed. While many fans expressed support and wished her well, others criticised the actress, with some attributing the separation to her public persona, including her fashion choices and dance videos.

The responses have reignited discussions about privacy, personal freedom, and the scrutiny faced by public figures.

Meharbano, who is known for her roles in several popular television dramas, has not shared any further details regarding the divorce and has chosen to keep the matter private.