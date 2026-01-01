Grudges and rivalries are common in showbiz industry, says Nauman Ijaz

Nauman remarked that he has made many “enemies” over the course of his career.

(Web Desk) – Seasoned actor Nauman Ijaz shed light on the dark side of the entertainment industry, stating that resentment and long-held grudges are widespread in showbiz.

In a recent interview, the veteran actor responded to comments made by director and actor Sangeeta, who had previously criticized him for what she described as unprofessional behavior. Without naming anyone directly, Nauman said that years of experience have taught him that people in the industry often harbor personal grudges.

He explained that even declining a project due to genuine reasons can lead to long-lasting resentment. “If you refuse a project for any reason, people tend to take it personally and decide they will never work with you again,” he said.

Nauman remarked that he has made many “enemies” over the course of his career but believes that success often comes with opposition. However, he expressed concern about his son Zaviyar Nauman, who is also pursuing acting, saying he does not want him to face the same negativity.

“I pray that the grudges held against me are not taken out on him, but unfortunately, that is already happening in different ways,” he added.

The senior actor noted that setbacks are an important part of personal growth and believes that hardships help individuals become stronger and better human beings.

