Saba Qamar faces backlash over bold outfit in latest photoshoot

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Saba Qamar has long been celebrated as one of Pakistan’s most versatile and fearless performers, known for taking on complex roles and bringing them to life with striking conviction.

Over the years, she has built an impressive body of work across television and film, earning critical acclaim and a devoted fan following.

From emotionally layered dramas such as Baaghi, Cheekh, Digest Writer, Sangat and Sar-e-Raah to more recent projects like Fraud and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Saba has consistently pushed creative boundaries.

Currently, fans are applauding her performances in the popular dramas Case No. 9 and Pamaal.

She has also drawn attention for her role in the newly launched Hum TV series Muamma, where she appears in a character markedly different from her previous portrayals.

While many viewers have appreciated her acting in the show, her wardrobe choices have sparked a heated debate online.

In a recent episode, Saba appeared in a golden sleeveless net saree paired with a short, fitted blouse, an outfit that quickly became a talking point on social media.

Around the same time, images from a bold photoshoot featuring the actor in a sleek, body-hugging metallic gown also went viral.

Together, these appearances triggered mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

Social media platforms were flooded with comments, ranging from support for her confidence to criticism over what some viewers described as overly bold dressing for television.

Several users expressed concern about changing norms in Pakistani dramas, while others urged actors and channels to maintain what they see as traditional sensibilities.