Court moved against Saba Qamar for shoot in police uniform

(Web Desk) - Actor Saba Qamar, recently lauded for her intense and natural performance in the drama Case No. 9, is now facing legal issues after a petition was filed seeking registration of a case against her.

The petition alleges that the actor used a police uniform during a video shoot without authorisation.

Filed before a local court, it claims she appeared in police attire without prior permission from the relevant authorities, which the petitioner argues constitutes a violation of regulations governing the use of official uniforms.

The development comes at a time when Qamar’s work in Case No 9 — airing every Wednesday and Thursday — has drawn strong reactions from viewers, with many praising her portrayal of a rape survivor.

The plea was taken up by Lahore's Additional Sessions Judge Ilyas Rehan, who heard the petitioner's objections to the video circulating on social media.

The petitioner, Wasim Zawar, stated that Qamar appeared in a dressing room wearing a police uniform and displaying an SP rank badge in the video.

He argued that wearing a police uniform requires obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the police authorities.

He informed the court that an application had been submitted earlier to the Old Anarkali police station seeking the registration of a case, but no action had been taken.

After hearing the preliminary arguments, the court adjourned the hearing until January 14.

