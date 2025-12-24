Shahzaman Ali Khan impresses audiences at Pakistan Idol

The son of renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shahzaman captured widespread attention with his poised stage presence and emotionally charged vocals.

(Web Desk) - Shahzaman Ali Khan delivered a memorable performance on Pakistan Idol, stirring strong emotional reactions and drawing comparisons to the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

The son of renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shahzaman captured widespread attention with his poised stage presence and emotionally charged vocals. His appearance quickly became a topic of discussion online, with viewers praising his vocal control and maturity.

For his performance, Shahzaman selected the iconic qawwali “Kise Da Yaar Na Vichre,” a piece deeply embedded in South Asian musical heritage.

The song was famously popularised by the late Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, whose influence continues to shape contemporary qawwali worldwide.

As the episode aired, social media filled with clips highlighting his controlled delivery and emotional depth.

One viewer shared, “This took me back to my childhood days of watching classic PTV drama Dhuwan in the 1990s,” highlighting how deeply the qawwali remains rooted in cultural memory.

Despite inevitable comparisons to his father and grand-uncle, many viewers appreciated that Shahzaman avoided imitation. Instead, he delivered the performance with sincerity, restraint, and a sense of individuality.