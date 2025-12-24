Shehnaz Gill grooves to hit Pakistani drama OST by Asim Azhar

Shehnaz is actively working in Bollywood, appearing in films, music videos and digital projects.

(Web Desk) - Indian actress, model and television host Shehnaz Gill expressed her likeliness for Pakistani drama OST sung by Asim Azhar.

Known for her vibrant personality and massive social media following, Shehnaz remains one of the most popular faces of Indian entertainment.

Gill rose to fame after her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. Her on-screen chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla during Bigg Boss 13 turned her into a social media sensation.

Currently, Shehnaz is actively working in Bollywood, appearing in films, music videos and digital projects. She boasts more than 19.3 million followers on Instagram.

Shehnaz often makes headlines in Pakistan as well due to her fondness for Pakistani music and culture. Recently, she shared a video on social media in which she can be seen performing to the OST of a trending Pakistani drama, “Meri Zindagi Hai Tu,” the soulful soundtrack which has gained immense popularity across borders.

Sharing the clip, Shehnaz captioned it with a heartfelt note, saying she is “obsessed with this song” and loves it even more than herself. The OST is sung by renowned Pakistani singer Asim Azhar, whose vocals have been widely praised.

Adding to the excitement, Asim Azhar himself responded to Shehnaz Gill’s video with a positive comment, appreciating her love for the song. The interaction between the two artists delighted fans from both countries.

Social media users have warmly welcomed the video, applauding Shehnaz’s performance and celebrating the growing cross-border appreciation of Pakistani music, once again highlighting how art continues to bridge cultural boundaries.

