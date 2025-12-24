Asim Azhar's 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' most-streamed track on Spotify in Pakistan

The track, created in collaboration with the legendary Sabri Sisters, resonated deeply with listeners across different generations.

(Web Desk) - Asim Azhar reached a career-defining milestone as his song from Meri Zindagi Hai Tu surged to the top.

The soundtrack from the popular television drama secured the number one spot on Spotify’s Top Songs Pakistan chart.

Starring Hania Amir and Bilal Abbas Khan, the drama’s emotional arc helped propel the song into nationwide popularity.

The track, created in collaboration with the legendary Sabri Sisters, resonated deeply with listeners across different generations.

Taking to Instagram, Asim shared a fireside performance celebrating the unexpected milestone.

He captioned the video with a simple declaration, noting that the song had become the country’s most-streamed track.

The singer followed the announcement with heartfelt gratitude, thanking fans for the overwhelming love pouring in globally.

Asim described himself as speechless, acknowledging that the emotional response from listeners exceeded all expectations.

A screenshot attached to the post confirmed the achievement, showing the track firmly positioned at number one nationally.

The singer also revealed that the song marked a historic first for Pakistani television soundtracks on Spotify.

According to Asim, it became the first original soundtrack from a drama series to top the platform’s national rankings.

He further noted that the achievement also represented his first personal number one placement on Spotify’s local charts.

While celebrating, Asim hinted at challenges behind the scenes, suggesting the song’s creation involved significant obstacles.

Despite those difficulties, he expressed relief that the final result connected emotionally with audiences everywhere.

Addressing the creative team behind Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, Asim offered generous praise and heartfelt appreciation publicly.

He tagged Hania Amir, Bilal Abbas Khan, directors Musaddiq Malek and Nadeem Baig, and the broadcasting network.

Asim stated that the entire team had surpassed expectations, speaking on behalf of viewers moved by the storyline.

He specifically referenced the Arya Kamyar sequence, describing it as a moment that stirred collective emotions nationwide.

The singer added that he eagerly awaits upcoming developments in the drama.

Fans quickly flooded the comments, celebrating the success and applauding the chemistry between the lead actors.

Many listeners credited the soulful composition and traditional elements for giving the song lasting emotional depth.