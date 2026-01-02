Will Smith faces lawsuit over alleged predatory behaviour on 2025 tour

Will Smith has been sued by touring violinist Brian King Joseph, who alleges sexual harassment, grooming, retaliation and wrongful termination during the actor’s 2025 concert tour.

LOS ANGELES (Web Desk) – Actor and rapper Will Smith is facing a lawsuit in California after a violinist who toured with him in 2025 accused the star of sexual harassment, predatory behaviour and retaliation.

The suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, has been brought by Brian King Joseph, a violinist who joined Smith’s Based on a True Story tour after performing with him in late 2024. Joseph is also suing Smith’s company, Treyball Studios Management, alleging wrongful termination and emotional distress.

According to the complaint, Joseph claims Smith engaged in behaviour that amounted to deliberate grooming and priming for sexual exploitation. The lawsuit states that during their professional relationship, Smith allegedly made repeated remarks suggesting a unique personal bond, including telling Joseph that they shared a “special connection” unlike any he had with others.

The allegations centre on an incident during the Las Vegas leg of the tour in March 2025. Joseph claims his bag, which contained his hotel room key, went missing and was returned several hours later by hotel management. When he later returned to his room, he alleges it had been accessed without his consent.

The lawsuit states that Joseph found wipes, a beer bottle, an earring, a red backpack and HIV medication bearing another person’s name inside the room, along with a handwritten note reading: “Brian, I’ll be back no later 5:30, just us,” accompanied by a heart and signed “Stone F”.

Joseph says he believed an unknown individual intended to return to the room for sexual activity. He reported the incident to hotel security, Smith’s representatives and a non-emergency police line. According to the filing, hotel security found no signs of forced entry and advised that only individuals connected to the tour’s management had access to the room during Joseph’s absence.

The suit further alleges that instead of addressing the report, members of Smith’s management team later shamed Joseph over the incident. He claims he was dismissed from the tour shortly afterwards, with the implication that he had fabricated the allegations.

Joseph says the termination resulted in post-traumatic stress disorder, reputational damage and significant economic losses. He is seeking damages for sexual harassment, retaliation and wrongful dismissal.

Smith’s attorney, Allen B. Grodsky, has denied the allegations, describing them as “false, baseless and reckless”. In a statement, Grodsky said the claims are categorically denied and that Smith intends to pursue all available legal remedies.

Based on a True Story marked Smith’s first album release in 20 years. The project referenced aspects of his personal and professional controversies but failed to chart in major territories, spending one week at number 79 on the UK album downloads chart.

In April 2022, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after he struck comedian Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars ceremony. Smith later described the incident as “shocking, painful and inexcusable” and said he was “heartbroken” by his actions.

The Academy accepted Smith’s resignation at the time and said disciplinary proceedings would continue separately.