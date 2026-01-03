Imam-ul-Haq and wife Anmol Mehmood welcome first child Inara

Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq and his wife Anmol Mehmood have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Inara, sharing the happy news on social media.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq and his wife Anmol Mehmood have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Inara Haq.

The 30-year-old left-handed middle-order batter shared the joyful news on social media with a heartfelt post.

“We are blessed with a baby girl, a precious gift and a new beginning,” Imam wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of their newborn. “Keep us in your prayers,” he added.

The couple named their daughter Inara, which Imam explained carries a special meaning: “ray of light.” He added, “She truly is the light of our lives.” The name reflects the brightness and joy the baby brings to the family.

Imam tied the knot with Anmol Mehmood in a lavish wedding in Lahore in 2023, attended by numerous cricketing personalities. Pictures and videos from the ceremony, which were shared by the couple, captured attention for their scenic backdrop and elegant attire. Some moments were filmed in a Scandinavian location, leaving fans impressed by the unique setting.