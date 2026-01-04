Rabi Pirzada reveals details of marriage and divorce for first time

Rabi talked about her life regrets, saying that she should not have agreed to marriage under parents pressure.

(Web Desk) - Former actress and singer Rabi Pirzada has shared her marriage and khula details for the first time revealing that she got married under parental pressure.

In a recent interview, Rabi Pirzada discussed various aspects of her personal life along with her ongoing social work. During the conversation, she candidly addressed questions about her marital life, making a rare and emotional disclosure.

Responding to a question about marriage, Rabi stated that she got married but later decided to seek khula due to unresolved issues in her married life. She shared that this was the first time she had publicly spoken about taking khula, explaining that the challenges she faced left her with no option but to end the marriage.

During the interview, Rabi also talked about her life regrets, saying that she should not have agreed to marriage under pressure from her parents.

“My marriage was a ‘watta satta’ (exchange marriage). I regret about accepting parents pressure for that marriage,” she revealed.

When asked whether she plans to remarry, the former actress confirmed that she is open to the idea and does intend to get married again in the future.

