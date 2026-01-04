Karan Johar gears up for release of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2'

Sources claim that the upcoming film will draw inspiration from the emotional and family-oriented themes of the original 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

(Web Desk) - Indian filmmaker and producer Karan Johar is reportedly preparing for the release of his much-anticipated big-screen project, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2.

According to Indian media reports, the filmmaker has finalized the script for the sequel, which is being described as one of the most ambitious films of his career.

Sources claim that the upcoming film will draw inspiration from the emotional and family-oriented themes of the original 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The original film remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic family dramas, known for its blend of romance, emotions, and grand storytelling.

Following the success of his romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar is said to be returning to the family drama genre that helped define his filmmaking legacy. Industry insiders reveal that Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 will be a high-octane family drama with strong romantic and emotional elements at its core.

The film is expected to feature two leading male and two leading female characters, with the casting process likely to begin soon. While details about the cast have not yet been disclosed, the project has already generated significant buzz among fans and film circles.

According to reports, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 is slated for release sometime in 2026, marking a major cinematic event for Bollywood audiences worldwide.

