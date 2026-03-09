Rapper Badshah faces legal action over controversial song 'Tateeree'

(Web Desk) - The Haryana Police have officially registered an FIR against the popular rapper Badshah over his latest controversial music release.

Authorities are now initiating the legal process to issue a lookout notice against the singer for his song ‘Tateeree’.

This legal action follows serious allegations regarding the visual representation and lyrics found within the viral music video.

The track features girls in school uniforms dancing inside a Haryana Roadways bus while making many highly objectionable gestures.

Badshah recently took to Instagram to issue a heartfelt apology saying he did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

The singer urged the public to forgive him by considering him as a son belonging to the local community.

“I hope that you will consider me as Haryana’s son, your own son and forgive me.”

The single was originally released on March 1 2026 and featured the talented female vocalist named Simran Jaglan.

Badshah himself wrote the controversial lyrics while the music was composed and produced by a professional known as Hiten.