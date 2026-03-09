'Ghostbusters' actress Jennifer Runyon dies at 65

"Some people you just know you’ll be friends with before you even meet. She was a special lady. I’ll miss you Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children," Murphy, 61, wrote.

(Web Desk) - Jennifer Runyon, an actress known for her roles in Ghostbusters and the CBS sitcom Charles in Charge, has died at age 65.

Runyon's family confirmed her death in a social media post on Sunday, March 8, according to ABC7 Los Angeles.

"This past Friday [March 6], our beloved Jennifer passed away. It was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family," the post read. "She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends. Rest in peace our Jenn."

Runyon's friend, Bewitched alum Erin Murphy, also confirmed her death in a Facebook post on Saturday, March 7, writing that she had "a brief battle with cancer."

Born in Chicago on April 1, 1960, Runyon later married collegiate basketball coach Todd Corman. The couple welcomed two children together, a son named Wyatt and a daughter named Bayley.

In 2014, Runyon stated that she was semi-retired from acting and was instead working as a teacher, according to Variety. Her daughter, Bayley, an actress who has appeared in episodes of 9-1-1, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Jane the Virgin, also shared a tribute to her mother on Instagram, writing: "all of the best parts of me came from you. i would give anything for one more day together."

"the kindest most compassionate person i’ve ever known. my best friend. i wasn’t ready for this," she added.