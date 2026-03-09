Ali Zafar releases new Naat 'Sohna Nabi'

In his message, the artist reflected on the timeless teachings and life of the Prophet, saying that his message brought light to a world surrounded by darkness.

(Web Desk) - Singer and actor Ali Zafar has released a new naat titled “Sohna Nabi,” expressing his deep love and reverence for Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The devotional track was recently shared with fans on social media and has quickly drawn attention from listeners who appreciate spiritual music.

The singer announced the release by sharing the video of the naat on his official Instagram account. Alongside the video, Ali Zafar wrote a heartfelt caption explaining the inspiration behind the project.

He described “Sohna Nabi” as a humble tribute dedicated to the love and remembrance of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

In his message, the artist reflected on the timeless teachings and life of the Prophet, saying that his message brought light to a world surrounded by darkness.

Ali Zafar is widely known for his contributions to Pakistan’s music and entertainment industry, having produced numerous hit songs and appearing in films both in Pakistan and internationally.