Vaneeza says never met Shoaib Malik, rejects wedding rumours as baseless

During a recent television interview, the actress rejected the claims as “false and completely made up,” saying she has never even met the cricketer

(Web Desk) – Former cricketer Shoaib Malik recently became the subject of widespread speculation on social media after rumours surfaced suggesting he was planning to marry for the fourth time.

His name was first linked to actress Laiba Khan, and later to actress Vaneeza Sattar, which quickly fueled online discussion.

Malik strongly denied the claims and warned that legal action could be taken against those spreading false stories about his personal life. He described the rumours as unfounded and urged the public to avoid sharing unverified information.

Vaneeza Sattar has now responded to the speculation, explaining how the rumours began to affect both her and her family.

Speaking during a recent television appearance, she said the reports were entirely fabricated and clarified that she has never met Shoaib Malik.

She explained that she initially treated the rumours lightly and even laughed about them, assuming they were simply a joke circulating online.

However, as the claims continued to spread, the situation became more serious. According to the actress, she began receiving calls from people asking about the reports, and even her mother was contacted by friends and relatives who had come across the news online.

Vaneeza added that spreading unverified information can have real consequences for people’s lives. Expressing disappointment over how quickly false claims can circulate, she reiterated that she has no connection to the cricketer and does not know how the rumours started.