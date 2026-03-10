Why Nadia Jamil rejected SRK's film 'Veer Zaara'

One notable example is actress Nadia Jamil, who reportedly turned down a major Bollywood project offered by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.

(Web Desk) – At a time when cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan were relatively more open, several Pakistani actors were approached by Bollywood filmmakers with film offers. While many accepted these opportunities and went on to earn recognition in Hindi cinema, others decided to decline them for personal reasons.

One notable example is actress Nadia Jamil, who reportedly turned down a major Bollywood project offered by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.

Nadia Jamil, known for her performances in popular dramas such as Behadd and Meri Jaan, recently appeared on a TV show for Women’s Day.

During the conversation, she shared a deeply personal story about motherhood and a crucial moment in her career. The actress revealed that she had once met the late director Yash Chopra, who offered her a role in the Bollywood classic Veer-Zaara.

According to Nadia, the project was almost finalised and she had been seriously considered for the film.

However, at the time, Nadia had just given birth to her first child. Her baby was only three months old, and she found it difficult to step away during those early months of motherhood.

Although her family was supportive with her mother even offering to travel with her for the shoot, Nadia ultimately chose to stay back and focus on her newborn.

She shared that she was completely mesmerised by her baby and felt it was more important to spend time with him during those early days. The decision, she said, became a defining moment in her life and career.

