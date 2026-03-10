Rajab Butt sends divorce papers to wife Eman Fatima

The development comes only a few months after Eman Fatima gave birth to their son.

(Web Desk) - Pakistani YouTuber and vlogger Rajab Butt has reportedly sent a divorce notice to his wife Eman Fatima, bringing their nearly year-long marriage to an end.

The couple tied the knot in 2024, but their relationship had been facing difficulties for some time.

The development comes only a few months after Eman Fatima gave birth to their son, Kivan Sultan. In a recent podcast appearance, Rajab Butt claimed that he had met his son only once or twice since his birth.

Eman Fatima recently shared a photo of the divorce papers on her Instagram story, placing her child’s hand on the documents while posting the image.

Responding to the situation, she said she had remained silent in an effort to save the relationship. However, after the allegations made during the podcast and the legal notice sent to her, she felt compelled to speak out.

She questioned the circumstances, asking what fault she or her young son had in the matter.