Saheefa Jabbar cries over 'fake negative ratings' of her cafe

(Web Desk) - Saheefa Jabbar Khattak recently became quite emotional on social media after her new cafe faced many suspicious online reviews.



The actress appeared in tears during a video where she discussed the sudden wave of negative ratings on Google.



She noted that dozens of one-star ratings appeared in the middle of the night without any clear explanation.



This unexpected surge in negativity has raised many serious questions about the authenticity of these specific digital feedback posts.



According to the actress, the reviews started appearing at approximately three in the morning and increased very rapidly indeed.



“I woke up and saw that there were so many one-star reviews on Google. Almost 50 reviews came in within a very short time.”



Saheefa expressed deep confusion because she had been personally present at the establishment to serve her many customers.



She spent her time serving pizzas and interacting directly with the people who visited her newly opened food business.



“I was standing there myself, serving pizzas and meeting customers.



“People were happy and giving positive feedback, so I don’t understand how all these negative reviews suddenly appeared.”



The actress questioned how so many ratings could be posted when her usual customers do not leave online reviews.



She explained that most of her regular visitors are families and older people who rarely use these digital platforms.





“Seeing dozens of reviews suddenly appear like this is very strange.”This discrepancy between the physical reality and the online ratings has caused her a great deal of emotional distress.During her video, Saheefa also spoke about the many difficulties that women often face while running their own businesses.She suggested that female entrepreneurs frequently encounter harassment and organised attempts to damage their professional reputations in the industry.The actress claimed that women starting businesses sometimes deal with blackmail attempts and various demands for illegal bribery money.She believes that these smear campaigns are specifically aimed at discouraging women from succeeding in the competitive corporate world.The actress is now looking for ways to verify the authenticity of the feedback left on her business page.It is worth noting that Saheefa recently faced significant criticism over her remarks regarding the hiring of cafe staff.The actress had stated that she preferred hiring Pathan workers because she believed they were exceptionally true to their word.