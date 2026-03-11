Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' hits one billion views in India

'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' hits one billion views in India
Updated on

Summary As a result, the drama has continued to enjoy strong viewership and impressive TRPs.

(Web Desk) - Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is currently one of the most talked-about and widely watched Pakistani dramas, not only in its home country but also across India.

The show has managed to capture viewers’ attention largely due to the strong on-screen chemistry between the lead pair Bilal Abbas Khan, who plays Kamyaar, and Hania Aamir as Dr Ayra.

While the storyline has seen its share of ups and downs since the beginning, the engaging scenes and chemistry between Hania and Bilal have played a major role in keeping the audience hooked.

As a result, the drama has continued to enjoy strong viewership and impressive TRPs.

Now, as Meri Zindagi Hai Tu nears its finale, the Musaddiq Malek-directed drama has achieved a remarkable milestone in India.

According to the latest buzz, the show has shattered records by becoming the first Pakistani drama to cross the 1 billion views mark on Indian YouTube while still being on air.

Meanwhile, the makers have also announced the dates for the drama’s final episodes. The second-last episode of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu will air this Saturday, March 14.

 

Browse Topics
Showbiz Entertainment

Related News

Saheefa Jabbar cries over 'fake negative ratings' of her cafe
Rajab Butt sends divorce papers to wife Eman Fatima
Social media feud erupts between Fiza Ali, Mishi Khan
BTS' singer honours Ramazan during birthday livestream
Featured

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach