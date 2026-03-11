'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' hits one billion views in India

Summary As a result, the drama has continued to enjoy strong viewership and impressive TRPs.

(Web Desk) - Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is currently one of the most talked-about and widely watched Pakistani dramas, not only in its home country but also across India.

The show has managed to capture viewers’ attention largely due to the strong on-screen chemistry between the lead pair Bilal Abbas Khan, who plays Kamyaar, and Hania Aamir as Dr Ayra.

While the storyline has seen its share of ups and downs since the beginning, the engaging scenes and chemistry between Hania and Bilal have played a major role in keeping the audience hooked.

As a result, the drama has continued to enjoy strong viewership and impressive TRPs.

Now, as Meri Zindagi Hai Tu nears its finale, the Musaddiq Malek-directed drama has achieved a remarkable milestone in India.

According to the latest buzz, the show has shattered records by becoming the first Pakistani drama to cross the 1 billion views mark on Indian YouTube while still being on air.

Meanwhile, the makers have also announced the dates for the drama’s final episodes. The second-last episode of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu will air this Saturday, March 14.