Preeniti Chopra amazes fans with impromptu rendition of 'Tu Jhoom'

01 June,2023 08:05 pm

MUMBAI (Dunya News) - Renowned Bollywood actor Preeniti Chopra took her fans by surprise on Thursday as she shared a heartfelt video on Twitter, showcasing her exceptional vocal abilities. Visiting a dubbing studio, Preeniti couldn't resist the urge to cover one of her all-time favorite songs, "Tu Jhoom," originally sung by the legendary Abida Parveen and Naseebo lal.

In the video, Preeniti Chopra can be seen immersed in the music, delivering a captivating rendition of the soulful Coke Studio hit. With her mesmerizing vocals, she effortlessly captures the essence of the song, evoking a range of emotions.

Captioning the tweet, she wrote, "Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio, and I couldn't resist the urge to sing the cover of one of my all-time favorite songs. ‍️ Pure joy! ️"

Her genuine enthusiasm and pure joy while singing were evident, creating a vibrant connection with her audience.

The video quickly gained attention and appreciation from fans and fellow artists, who flooded the comments section with messages of admiration.

Preeniti Chopra's dedication to exploring her musical talents has been well-received, and this impromptu rendition further showcases her artistic versatility.

Her spontaneous rendition of "Tu Jhoom" reminds us of the power of music to evoke joy and leave a lasting impression on listeners.