'Pathaan' extended version make fans elated

The critics gush over the worthy return of the King of Bollywood.

23 March,2023 10:15 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Shah Rukh Khan fans are elated enough as Pathaan releases on Amazon Prime Video, which contained some deleted scenes.

The blockbuster film was released on the OTT platform on March 22 in various languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Fans took to social media expressing their excitement after watching the extended version of the movie.

According to BBC, the film registered record advance bookings which led exhibitors to add extra shows at midnights to cater to the demand.

Like fans, the critics gush over the worthy return of the King of Bollywood.

"Bollywood is back. Shah Rukh Khan is back," film reviewer Shubhra Gupta wrote in The Indian Express.

Film critic Deepanjana Pal, writing for the FilmCompanion, called Pathaan "a hero for today's India" who brings familiar gestures to the role but in new and different ways.

"The romantic hero is gone, replaced by an older, scruffier man who is determined to fulfil the responsibilities placed up him by his circumstances," she wrote.

The film follows the exciting tale of Pathaan, a polished Indian spy played by Khan, who is on a mission to finish a terrorist group from attacking India.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in primary roles.