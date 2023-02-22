Aamir Khan to recreate Spanish serial 'Campeones' with Salman Khan

The actor has approached Salman Khan to headline his film.

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Renowned actor Amir Khan appears to be planning yet another surprise for his fans and is observing yet another adaptation in the form of Campeones as a producer.

The actor has approached Salman Khan to headline his film. Salman Khan has shown his liking towards the subject of the film and the upcoming project might even go on floors in the coming months.

“Salman too has liked the subject and is sitting with Aamir to decide on multiple aspects, right from the shooting schedule to the locations and other aspects. Both Salman and Aamir are planning to take the film on floors in June 2023," the source revealed.

The report also suggests that if things go as planned, Aamir Khan will officially announce the project on his birthday. “The narration will happen soon. In fact, Aamir is keen to announce this epic collaboration on his birthday in March. He is hopeful that everything will fall in place by March 14," sources further revealed.

Campeones is a comedy-drama film directed by Javier Fresser and it was released in 2018. The film highlights the story of a basketball coach who works with a team of mentally disabled players as part of his community service. Following its release, the film became the highest-grossing Spanish film of 2018 in Spain.

Meanwhile, an American remake titled Champions is all set to hit the theatres on March 10 of this year.