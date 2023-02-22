Nawazuddin Siddiqui Clears Dues of His House Help

The update came a day after the advocate shared the video of the 20-year old crying.

22 February,2023 11:16 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - After Nawazudiin Siddiqui was accused of abandoning his house help Sapna Robin Masih in Dubai with no food or money, it has now been reported that the Bollywood actor has cleared all pending dues of the 20-year-old.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, who is representing the actor’s wife Aaliya in the divorce controversy, took to Twitter to share an update on Sapna’s case. “Sapna has been paid her dues by representatives of @Nawazuddin_S & she has managed to board her flight back to India. Thank you everyone for your concern," he wrote.

“For people who were questioning the poor girl or blaming her about reading scripted dialogues have their answers,” the lawyer added.

The update came a day after the advocate shared the video of the 20-year old crying in video revealing that she has been abandoned in Dubai without any money and food by the Sacred Games actor.