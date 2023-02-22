Aiman Khan suffered minor injuries after half their house collapsed

A sewerage line exploded because of accumulation of gases, resulting in a wall’s collapse.

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Half of Actors Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan’s house collapsed due to a sewerage line explosion on Sunday and Khan suffered minor injuries. The videos of the damaged part of their home started circulating on social media.

Aiman Khan;s husband Muneeb Butt has now revealed that though everyone had been almost unhurt, they were well and recovering. He thanked fans for their love and prayers.

The actor took to his Instagram saying “On Sunday, February 20, half of my house collapsed due to an explosion caused by accumulation of gases in our sewerage lines. Aiman suffered minor injuries caused by shards of glass and our house help suffered burns but Allah has been very kind. Alhumdulillah, they are both recovering,” he wrote.

Butt further said trying times like these are a reminder of what is important in life, the safety and health of your family and loved ones. “Me and my family are immensely grateful of all the love and well wishes you have sent our way, and request that you continue praying for us. Thank you,” he added.

