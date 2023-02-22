Malala Yousafzai, Ranveer Singh rub shoulders at NBA All Stars Weekend 2023

Dressed up in eastern attire, Malala stunned in a sea-green kurta with a red dupatta on top.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - A myriad of famous personalities attended the NBA All Stars Weekend 2023 in Utah, including Ben Affleck, Hasan Minhaj, Chris Tucker, Vin Diesel, Post Malone and Lindsey Vonn.

The star-studded game had everything for an NBA fan, from LeBron cracking jokes to shenanigans between Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley. However, the one aspect that caught the attention of desis around the world was Malala Yousafzai's encounter with Ranveer Singh!

Taking to Instagram, the Cirkus star shared many photos from his experience at the All-Stars event, including a glimpse of his meetup with the Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist and her husband, Asser Malik. In the photo, Ranveer is seen standing next to the couple, holding his hand out to take a selfie, while the other two pose for the shot. Draped in a long-checkered jacket with big sunnies, the Indian actor stuck to his hippie-fashionable looks.

Dressed up in eastern attire, Malala stunned in a sea-green kurta with a red dupatta on top. She also paired her outfit with beige heels and a watch. On the other hand, her better half chose to wear a simple all-black casual suit.

Detailing his experience, Asser wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram. "All-Stars Weekend was an incredible experience. Being a basketball fan, watching LeBron James, Karim Abdul Jabbar and Karl Malone together was an unforgettable experience. Not to forget all the other unbelievable stars present," he said. In the end, he also complimented his wife. "Also, impressed by my wife's handling of her heels on the court," he remarked.

Even though it's Ranveer who receives an endless crowd of screaming fangirls in public, this time the game certainly flipped its switch. Exhilarated by the presence of brilliant superstars at the event, the Simmba star took to his Instagram Story to relay his sentiments. "Oh my God, what just happened?" read the caption on his first Story, before he bombarded his followers with pictures of his favourite NBA stars.

"It was overwhelming to meet LeBron. It happened suddenly and by chance. To exchange energy with, to be in the presence of, and experience the aura of such an icon of sports was indeed a very special moment for me. I have been King James fan for 20 years!" he also penned down in a separate Instagram post.

Ranveer also met up with numerous popular American entertainers. From being spotted with the Fast & Furious franchise star Vin to the popular rap artist 2 Chainz, the actor had quite the night. Other celebrities that made an appearance on his Instagram handle were Janelle, Chris, and former basketball champion Pau Gasol.