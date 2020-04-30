Swara Bhasker anguished as CAB driver steals her grocery

Indian actress Swara Bhasker is currently in Los Angeles, had an ugly experience with a cab driver

After shopping for groceries, she hired a cab that eventually "took" all her goods. The actor tweeted about it late Wednesday.

"Hey @Uber_Support One of your drivers here in LA just took off with all my groceries in his car while I was on a pre-added stop! It seems there’s no way to report this on your app - it’s not a lost item! He just just took it. Can I please have my stuff back? #touristproblems."

To this the cab aggregator responded with a standard reply, "Your experience is definitely not up to our standards. We’ve reached out via DM to connect. We want to help make this right for you." Swara tweeted.