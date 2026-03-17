FIA foils women smuggling attempt in Karachi

Summary FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle rescues 33 women in Karachi, arrests agents and smugglers, seizes 29 passports and uncovers alleged plan to send victims to UAE.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle foiled an attempt to smuggle women abroad during a raid in the city.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the operation was conducted on the instructions of the Director Karachi Zone and the Deputy Director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC). Acting on credible information, the FIA team raided two hotels near the Passport Office in Saddar, Karachi.

During the operation, 33 women belonging to various districts of Punjab were taken into custody. Human traffickers and agents accompanying the women were also arrested. Authorities recovered 29 passports and other relevant materials from the suspects.

Initial investigations revealed that the women were allegedly being sent to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the pretext of visit visas. According to officials, the plan was to exploit the women for prostitution and sexual exploitation.

The FIA team arrested Zia-ul-Haq, Imtiaz Ali, Farman Ali and Sakina Bibi, among others, and registered three separate cases against them under the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018. Investigations are underway.