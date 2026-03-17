Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

FIA foils women smuggling attempt in Karachi

FIA foils women smuggling attempt in Karachi
Updated on

Summary FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle rescues 33 women in Karachi, arrests agents and smugglers, seizes 29 passports and uncovers alleged plan to send victims to UAE.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle foiled an attempt to smuggle women abroad during a raid in the city.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the operation was conducted on the instructions of the Director Karachi Zone and the Deputy Director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC). Acting on credible information, the FIA team raided two hotels near the Passport Office in Saddar, Karachi.

During the operation, 33 women belonging to various districts of Punjab were taken into custody. Human traffickers and agents accompanying the women were also arrested. Authorities recovered 29 passports and other relevant materials from the suspects.

Initial investigations revealed that the women were allegedly being sent to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the pretext of visit visas. According to officials, the plan was to exploit the women for prostitution and sexual exploitation.

The FIA team arrested Zia-ul-Haq, Imtiaz Ali, Farman Ali and Sakina Bibi, among others, and registered three separate cases against them under the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018. Investigations are underway.

 

Browse Topics
Crime FIA Human Rights Pakistan Judiciary Pakistan Politics

Related News

Rangers arrest three members of 'Makha Gang' in Karachi, seize cash and phones
Robber involved in Rs190m robbery killed in police 'encounter'
Man kills wife, three sons, and daughter in Sargodha
Police ordered to strictly enforce Kite Flying Act in Punjab
Featured

Iran rejects Israel's claim of killing security chief Ali Larijani

PSX gains 837 points after steep decline

Pakistan airstrikes in Kabul, Nangarhar destroy technical infrastructure, ammunition depots

Pakistan terms Afghan Taliban claims misleading, contrary to facts

Iran FM Araghchi thanks Pakistan for support against US-Israel aggression